Kremlin notes U.S. summit invite, says Putin and Trump have other chances to meet

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday it had received a U.S. invitation for President Vladimir Putin to hold a summit with President Donald Trump in Washington at the end of this year, but said there were other chances for the two men to meet as well.

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin gestures during a joint news conference with U.S. President Donald Trump after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Washington and Moscow agreed there was a need for another Putin-Trump meeting after last week’s summit in Helsinki, but said Russia had not yet begun any practical preparations for a new summit.

“There are other options (to meet) which our leaders can look at,” Ushakov told reporters, citing a meeting of G20 leaders in Argentina which starts at the end of November.

“Maybe there will be other international events which Trump and Putin will take part in.”