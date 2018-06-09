FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 9, 2018 / 8:50 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Kremlin: Vienna being considered as venue for possible Putin-Trump summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

QINGDAO, China (Reuters) - Vienna is one of the cities being considered as the venue for a possible summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump listens during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Putin said last month that the proposed summit between him and Trump was not working out for now and was beset by problems.

Trump said in March that the two leaders would meet soon, but since then already poor ties between Washington and Moscow have deteriorated further over the conflict in Syria and the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

