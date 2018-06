MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow and Washington are discussing a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, RIA news agency reported on Friday citing a diplomatic source.

FILE PHOTO: A combination of file photos showing Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, January 15, 2016 and U.S. President Donald Trump posing for a photo in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool/Lucas Jackson/File Photos

“We are thinking about the presidential summit, and in conversations with American partners this question emerges. But there are no agreements yet,” RIA cited a source as saying.