Putin, Trump due to meet at G20 on December 1: Kremlin document

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump receives a football from Russia's President Vladimir Putin during their joint news conference after a meeting in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet for talks at 1430 GMT on Dec. 1 on the sidelines of the G20 in Argentina, a Kremlin document seen by Reuters on Thursday showed.

A Kremlin aide said on Wednesday that the two leaders would look for ways to break out of a deadlock in relations when they meet for talks that will touch on strategic stability, Syria, Iran and North Korea.

Related Coverage Kremlin says Washington has confirmed Trump-Putin meeting on December 1