Kremlin says all welcome when asked about U.S. World Cup invite

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be glad to host everyone in Moscow, when asked if he would invite high-ranking U.S. officials.

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets participants as he attends the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow, Russia June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to a journalist who asked if Putin would invite officials from North America to Moscow if the United States won a bid to host a future soccer World Cup.

On Friday Russian state news agency RIA cited a diplomatic source as saying Moscow and Washington were discussing a possible meeting between Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.

