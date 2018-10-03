FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 12:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Putin urges end to Washington political infighting

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the United States should bring a halt to internal political infighting which he said was poisoning U.S. relations with Russia.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018. Donat Sorokin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Putin has previously said allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election have been fabricated by domestic opponents of U.S. President Donald Trump as a way to undermine Trump’s presidency.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Toby Chopra

