Russia's Putin urges end to Washington political infighting

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the United States should bring a halt to internal political infighting which he said was poisoning U.S. relations with Russia.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018. Donat Sorokin/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Putin has previously said allegations of Russian meddling in the U.S. presidential election have been fabricated by domestic opponents of U.S. President Donald Trump as a way to undermine Trump’s presidency.