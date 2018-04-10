FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 3:24 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

U.S. Treasury says: Whether Rusal products are blocked depends on the circumstances

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Whether specific United Company Rusal Plc products are considered blocked property under U.S. sanctions will depend on particular circumstances, a U.S. Treasury spokesman said.

“Whether a specific Rusal product is considered blocked property or otherwise covered by General License 12 will depend on the particular circumstance,” the spokesman said when asked whether Rusal products were blocked.

The United States imposed major sanctions on Friday against 24 Russians, striking at allies of President Vladimir Putin in one of Washington’s most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and other “malign activity.”

The action, taken under pressure from the U.S. Congress, freezes the U.S. assets of oligarchs such as aluminum tycoon Oleg Deripaska.

Reporting by William James, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

