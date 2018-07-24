Top Senate Republican warns Russia on election interference

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Senate Republican said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was not welcome at the U.S. Capitol, and he warned Moscow against interfering in future American elections.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters at the Capitol as fallout continued over U.S. President Donald Trump's Helsinki summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2018. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

“The Russians better quit messing around in our elections,” Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell told reporters, adding that he was open to legislation to put pressure on Moscow. “They did it the last time. They better not do it again.”