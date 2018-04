MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that the United States was deliberately making it difficult for Aeroflot crews to obtain U.S. visas and that it was concerned by the situation.

The logo of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot is seen on an Airbus A320-200 in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

“This is a deliberate creation of difficulties that lies fully and squarely on the consciences of our American colleagues,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.