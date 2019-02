FILE PHOTO: VTB bank Chief Executive Andrei Kostin attends a session of the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" in Moscow, Russia, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Andrey Kostin, chief executive of Russian bank VTB, said he did not expect new major sanctions to be imposed by the United States on big Russian lenders, the RIA news agency reported on Monday.