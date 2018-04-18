Russia central bank mulls FX measures to cap impact of sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Wednesday it would work on measures that would minimize negative impact of sanctions for companies.
“The Bank of Russia understands the difficulties of Russian companies in the conditions of expanded sanctions and will work on measures, including those in regard to currency control, that would minimize a negative impact,” the central bank said in an emailed comment.
Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin