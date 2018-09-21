FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 7:32 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

China urges U.S. to withdraw sanctions on Chinese military

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry on Friday said it strongly urged the United States to withdraw sanctions on the Chinese military, after the Trump administration imposed the penalties for buying fighter jets and missile systems from Russia.

FILE PHOTO: Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) get ready for the military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the army at Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, July 30, 2017. China Daily via REUTERS

Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

The United States said China’s armed forces were in breach of a sweeping U.S. sanctions law punishing Moscow for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Writing by Michael Martina; Editing by Darren Schuettler

