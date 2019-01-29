CIA director: did not raise concerns over lifting Russia sanctions

CIA Director Gina Haspel arrives to testify before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "worldwide threats" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - CIA Director Gina Haspel said on Tuesday that the agency did not raise concerns with the U.S. Treasury Department about the decision to lift sanctions on aluminum giant Rusal and other companies associated with Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska.

She told a Senate hearing the agency had provided intelligence about Deripaska as Treasury reached its decision announced on Sunday to ease the sanctions. “No, I don’t believe we raised any concerns but we provided all the supportive intelligence,” Haspel said.