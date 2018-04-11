CME revokes approved status for Rusal's aluminum

LONDON (Reuters) - CME Group has revoked approved status for Rusal’s metal for delivery against CME aluminum futures contracts after the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on the Russian company.

The suspension is effective from April 10, a notice on the CME website showed.

The U.S. Treasury last Friday slapped sanctions on seven Russian oligarchs and 12 firms they own or control, saying they were profiting from a Russian state engaged in “malign activities” around the world.

This includes Hong Kong-listed Rusal, which analysts at CRU say accounts for 14 percent of aluminum supplies outside top producer China. Global output this year is estimated at 65 million tonnes.

CME warehouses in the United States hold nearly 54,000 tonnes of aluminum, and most of that is in Owensboro.

The London Metal Exchange also on Tuesday said Rusal’s aluminum would be suspended from its list of approved brands from April 17 after some members raised concerns about settling contracts with sanctions-hit companies.

Rusal’s metal in LME warehouses before April 6 is not affected, but sources say few companies will want to hold it.