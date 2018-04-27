Russia's En+ says Deripaska agrees in principle to reduce stake below 50 percent

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska has agreed in principle to reduce his shareholding in Russia’s En+ Group to less than 50 percent, the company said in a statement on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: President of En+ Group, Oleg Deripaska attends an agreement signing ceremony with the Krasnoyarsk region's government, in Moscow, Russia December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo