April 27, 2018 / 4:12 PM / in 16 minutes

Russia's En+ says Deripaska agrees in principle to reduce stake below 50 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska has agreed in principle to reduce his shareholding in Russia’s En+ Group to less than 50 percent, the company said in a statement on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: President of En+ Group, Oleg Deripaska attends an agreement signing ceremony with the Krasnoyarsk region's government, in Moscow, Russia December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
