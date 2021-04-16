Putin aide informs U.S. envoy of Moscow's response to U.S. sanctions: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - An aide to President Vladimir Putin informed the U.S. ambassador to Russia on Friday of Moscow’s response to a new package of U.S. sanctions, RIA news agency quoted the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The U.S. government on Thursday blacklisted Russian companies, expelled Russian diplomats and barred U.S. banks from buying sovereign bonds from Russia’s central bank, national wealth fund and Finance Ministry.