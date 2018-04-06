FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 6:00 PM / Updated a day ago

Russian embassy in U.S. says new sanctions are a mistake: IFAX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian embassy in Washington said on Friday that new U.S. sanctions are a mistake and a step towards destroying freedom of business and global economic integration, the Interfax news agency reported.

The United States imposed sanctions against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials on Friday in one of Washington’s most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for a range of activities, including alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Angus MacSwan

