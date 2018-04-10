FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 7:36 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Russian Deputy PM says U.S. sanctions created investor uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said on Tuesday that new U.S. sanctions imposed against some Russian companies have created uncertainty for all investors.

FILE PHOTO - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich speaks during an interview at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 2, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Dvorkovich said it was important for Russia to minimize this uncertainty.

The United States imposed major sanctions on Friday against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials, striking at allies of President Vladimir Putin in one of Washington’s most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and other “malign activity.”

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Christian Lowe

