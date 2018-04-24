FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 4:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's En+ says CEO, CFO resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group said its chief executive officer (CEO) and its chief financial officer (CFO) resigned on Tuesday, with replacements appointed to both posts.

FILE PHOTO: A wall sign with the logo of aluminium and power producer En+ Group is seen on the facade of a building in central Moscow, Russia February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The company, owned by recently sanctioned businessman Oleg Deripaska, said Vladislav Solovyev resigned as CEO, with Vyacheslav Solomin appointed in his place.

Solovyev will focus on En+ subsidiary Rusal, a source familiar with the situation said.

Andrey Yashchenko resigned as CFO, with Mikhail Khardikov taking up the post.

Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

