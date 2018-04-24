Russia's En+ says CEO, CFO resign

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group said its chief executive officer (CEO) and its chief financial officer (CFO) resigned on Tuesday, with replacements appointed to both posts.
The company, owned by recently sanctioned businessman Oleg Deripaska, said Vladislav Solovyev resigned as CEO, with Vyacheslav Solomin appointed in his place.
Solovyev will focus on En+ subsidiary Rusal, a source familiar with the situation said.
Andrey Yashchenko resigned as CFO, with Mikhail Khardikov taking up the post.
Reporting by Polina Devitt and Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin