Russia's En+ says CEO, CFO resign

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s En+ Group said its chief executive officer (CEO) and its chief financial officer (CFO) resigned on Tuesday, with replacements appointed to both posts.

FILE PHOTO: A wall sign with the logo of aluminium and power producer En+ Group is seen on the facade of a building in central Moscow, Russia February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

The company, owned by recently sanctioned businessman Oleg Deripaska, said Vladislav Solovyev resigned as CEO, with Vyacheslav Solomin appointed in his place.

Solovyev will focus on En+ subsidiary Rusal, a source familiar with the situation said.

Andrey Yashchenko resigned as CFO, with Mikhail Khardikov taking up the post.