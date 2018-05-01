FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
May 1, 2018 / 11:38 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

London stock exchange to suspend EN+ GDRs due to U.S. sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it will suspend trading in EN+ GDRs from the end of trade reporting on May 2 in relation to U.S. sanctions imposed on some Russian individuals and entities.

FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

According to Reuters data, London-listed En+ shares last traded on April 9. They sank 54 percent in two sessions when the U.S. imposed new sanctions on Russian entities.

“The exchange will continue to monitor the situation and is in communication with the UK authorities,” the LSE said in a notice on its website.

Reporting by Pratima Desai and Helen Reid; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.