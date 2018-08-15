Russia's En+ says revenues fall after U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - En+ Group (ENPLq.L), which manages the aluminium and hydropower businesses of Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, said on Wednesday that falling metals sales had dented revenues since the United States imposed sanctions on the company on April 6.

A wall sign with the logo of aluminium and power producer En+ Group is seen on the facade of a building in central Moscow, Russia February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

En+ Group, one of eight companies with ties to Deripaska sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury in response to Moscow’s alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, said second-quarter revenue fell 7.3 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

The drop in revenue, to $2.7 billion last quarter from $2.9 billion in the previous three months, was due to declining sales volumes in the company’s metals division, En+ said.

“In the second quarter of 2018, revenue attributable to the metals segment decreased by 8.7 percent year-on-year... on the back of lower sales volumes,” the company said.

Over the first two quarters as a whole, rising prices on the London Metal Exchange helped the company’s revenues jump 5.1 percent year-on-year to $6.1 billion, En+ said.

En+ Group controls 48 percent of Rusal (0486.HK), the world’s second-largest aluminium producer, which was also hit with U.S. sanctions in April.

Rusal’s customers in the United States have until Oct. 23 to wind down business with the company. Last week, a source close to Rusal warned of “catastrophic” shutdowns at the company if sanctions remained in place.

En+ has taken several steps to convince the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) to lift the measures, including accepting Deripaska’s resignation as director of the company and offering to cut his share in the business from 66 percent to below 50 percent.

“(However) no guarantees can be made that such efforts will be effective,” En+ said in a statement.

“It is highly likely that the impact of the OFAC sanctions may be materially adverse to the business,” the company added.

In the second quarter En+ said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 0.7 percent year-on-year to $763 million, while net profit rose 30.7 percent to $370 million.

Despite second-quarter primary aluminium and alloys sales falling 21.9 percent year-on-year, aluminium production continued to grow, rising 2 percent to 921,000 tonnes.