MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that European business is being forced to pay for sanctions against Russia imposed by the United States, RIA news agency reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Philippine Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano in Moscow, Russia May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

He said that U.S. sanctions hurt the world economy and are aimed at promoting American commercial interests.