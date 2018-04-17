FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 1:45 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Factbox: European companies' sales exposure to Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Unites States has imposed fresh set of sanctions on 24 Russian oligarchs, government officials and 12 Russian companies earlier this month, sending shockwaves across Russian financial markets.

Russian lawmakers will consider next month measures in response to the U.S. sanctions that would ban or restrict certain U.S. imports.

The overall escalation in political tensions have led to increasing investor concerns about potential implications for U.S. and European businesses that have exposure to Russia, Goldman Sachs (GS) notes.

Below is an overview on European companies that have a significant presence in Russia.

OTHER

Source: Thomson Reuters data, Goldman Sachs, company websites

Compiled by Anna Pruchnicka, additional reporting by Kateryna Urbanek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
