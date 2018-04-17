Factbox: European companies' sales exposure to Russia

(Reuters) - The Unites States has imposed fresh set of sanctions on 24 Russian oligarchs, government officials and 12 Russian companies earlier this month, sending shockwaves across Russian financial markets.

Russian lawmakers will consider next month measures in response to the U.S. sanctions that would ban or restrict certain U.S. imports.

The overall escalation in political tensions have led to increasing investor concerns about potential implications for U.S. and European businesses that have exposure to Russia, Goldman Sachs (GS) notes.

Below is an overview on European companies that have a significant presence in Russia.

