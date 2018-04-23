FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 2:20 PM / in an hour

U.S. 'constructive' over allies' concerns on Russian aluminum sanctions: French source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - American officials have offered a sympathetic ear to a call from some European capitals for an easing of U.S. sanctions on Russian aluminum producers, a French finance ministry source said on Monday.

France, Germany, Italy and Ireland are part of the coordinated European effort to alleviate the impact the new U.S. sanctions could have on their own companies, a second French official said.

“There’s a multilateral approach from these countries to say to the United States: ‘look, the impact on our industries is not negligible’,” the source at the French finance ministry said.

“The initial feedback from the U.S. has been rather constructive,” the source said, adding that French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire would discuss the issue later on Monday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow.

The United States on Monday opened the door to sanctions relief for Russian aluminum producer United Company Rusal Plc 0486.HK, saying it was considering a company bid to avoid U.S. sanctions and would weigh the impact on American allies and partners.

Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough

