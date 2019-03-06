Deals
U.S. gives more time for divestment from sanctioned Russian company GAZ

FILE PHOTO: Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska leaves after talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it was extending by four months the deadline for investors to divest from Russian automaker GAZ, a company linked to Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska that Washington sanctioned over Russia’s “malign activity.”

The U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a statement that it would allow investors and businesses until July 6 to cut ties with GAZ. The previous deadline was March 7.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham

