Russian government to consider state support for sanctioned van maker GAZ: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry plans to ask the government to consider state support for van maker GAZ, which is under U.S. sanctions, TASS news agency cited Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov as saying on Friday.

Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska’s GAZ Group is seeking 30 billion rubles ($464 million) in support from the government, citing the risk of a 40 percent drop in second half output, Kommersant newspaper reported last month.