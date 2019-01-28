Business News
January 28, 2019 / 1:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

LSE lifts halt on En+'s London-listed GDRs available to U.S. investors

People walk past the London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange lifted the suspension on En+ Group’s London-listed global depositary receipts (GDRs) available to U.S. investors, a spokeswoman said on Monday after Washington dropped sanctions on the Russian company.

The halt was lifted at 0900 GMT, she said. Data shows the GDRs, which are worth $9.7 each, have not yet traded.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration on Sunday lifted sanctions on the core empire of Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska, including aluminum giant Rusal and its parent En+, despite a Democrat-led push to maintain them.

Trading in En+’s other London-listed GDRs did not stop under the sanctions, which were imposed in April last year, but they have not traded since Aug. 14. They are worth $5.4 each, down from $9.5 before the sanctions.

GDRs are certificates that allow UK and international investors to hold shares in En+.

Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

