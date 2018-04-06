FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 2:00 PM / a day ago

Russian regional governor says new U.S. sanctions counterproductive, unfriendly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian regional governor Alexei Dyumin, who was placed on a new U.S. sanctions list, considers the U.S. sanctions against Russia “unfriendly and counterproductive,” Dyumin’s assistant said on Friday.

Dyumin, the governor of Tula region, told Reuters through his assistant that the sanctions will not help in resolving issues between Washington and Moscow.

The United States imposed sanctions against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials, striking at associates of President Vladimir Putin in one of Washington’s most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for a range of activities, including alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh

