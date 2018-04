UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley pushed back on Tuesday against remarks by White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow that she may have been confused over U.S. plans to impose more sanctions on Russia.

FILE PHOTO: United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during the United Nations Security Council meeting at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

“With all due respect, I don’t get confused,” Haley told Fox News.