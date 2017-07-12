FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Democrats will introduce new version of Senate Russia bill
July 12, 2017 / 2:52 PM / in 3 months

U.S. House Democrats will introduce new version of Senate Russia bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrats on the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee plan to introduce in the House on Wednesday a Russia sanctions bill identical to one that passed the Senate last month but has not come up for a vote in the House.

“It’s identical to the Senate-passed bill,” a Democratic committee aide said, but since it will be labeled as a House bill it would avoid a procedural issue that prompted House Republican leaders to send the measure back to the Senate.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle

