Kremlin says can't rule out further unfriendly U.S moves in future

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday it was hard to know whether the United States would continue to make unfriendly moves against Russia in the future and impose further sanctions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 6, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

“In different capitals, and particularly in Washington, the most widely varying statements are being made, which do not make it possible to come to a united conclusion about what is meant,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.