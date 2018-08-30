FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Kremlin says no sign that U.S. seeking sanctions compromise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday there was no sign that the United States wanted to reach a compromise with Moscow to avoid imposing a new round of sanctions on Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks on the phone before a session of the Council of Heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Sochi, Russia October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A new round of U.S. sanctions came into effect on Russia on Monday and Washington has said it may decide to impose a second tranche against Russia.

Asked on a conference call with reporters if there was any sign that the United States wanted to reach a compromise with Moscow in order to avoid imposing the second round, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “no”.

Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Andrew Osborn

