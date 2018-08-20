Russia's Putin, despite sanctions, still hopes for better U.S. ties: Kremlin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin still hopes to pull Moscow’s ties with Washington out of a deep crisis, but nobody will go into mourning if this ambition is not reciprocated by the United States, the Kremlin said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin gestures during the joint press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. Lehtikuva/Jussi Nukari via REUTERS/File Photo ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THRID PARTY. FINLAND OUT. NO THIRD PARTY SALES.

Moscow is bracing itself for a slew of new U.S. sanctions despite Putin meeting U.S. President Donald Trump at a summit in Helsinki in July.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the new U.S. sanctions proposals were unfriendly and illegal.