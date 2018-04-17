White House denies confusion in approach to Russia sanctions

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday the United States had imposed a set of sanctions on Russia and was considering other measures for the future, adding that there was no confusion in the White House approach toward Moscow.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow is interviewed at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Kudlow’s comments came after U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said over the weekend that new U.S. sanctions would be forthcoming, only to have President Donald Trump delay further action on Monday, according to a senior administration official.

“I think the issue here is we have a set of sanctions and additional sanctions are under consideration but have not been determined,” Kudlow told a briefing at Mar-a-Lago, where Trump is due to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Haley said on Sunday that Washington was preparing new sanctions on Russia over its support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

But a senior administration official said on Monday that Trump has delayed imposing additional sanctions on Russia and is unlikely to approve them unless Moscow carries out a new cyber attack or some other provocation.

Asked about Haley’s remarks, Kudlow said: “She’s doing a great job, she’s a very effective ambassador. There might have been some momentary confusion about that.”