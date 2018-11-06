U.S. intends more sanctions on Russia over chemical weapons: spokeswoman

The Russian flag flies over the Embassy of Russia in Washington, U.S., August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department intends to impose more sanctions on Russia for failing to meet conditions under an international chemical weapons law after a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain in March, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

“Today, the Department informed Congress we could not certify that the Russian Federation met the conditions required by the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act of 1991,” spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

“We intend to proceed in accordance with the terms of the CBW Act, which directs the implementation of additional sanctions,” she said.