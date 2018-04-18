FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 8:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russian news agencies say U.S. told Moscow no new sanctions for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday that President Donald Trump’s administration had informed the Russian embassy in Washington that the United States had no immediate plans to impose new sanctions.

“I can confirm that the United States has informed the Russian embassy that there will be no new sanctions for now,” TASS cited a source in the Russian foreign ministry as saying.

Interfax news agency published a similar quote.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

