FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#World News
January 30, 2018 / 6:09 PM / in an hour

Factbox: Russian individuals named on U.S. 'oligarch list'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Following is the list of heads of the Russian state-owned companies and so-called “oligarchs”, identified by the U.S. Treasury Department as close to President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The list was drawn up as a part of the sanctions package signed into law in August last year. The factbox does not include Russian state officials also put on the list with total 210 names.

Heads of state-run companies

List of “oligarchs”

Compiled by Polina Nikolskaya and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova and Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.