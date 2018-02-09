FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 9, 2018 / 9:47 AM / in 15 hours

Kremlin says Putin ready to hear business concerns over U.S. 'oligarch list'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russian businessmen were welcome to raise their concerns about a U.S. report on people close to the Kremlin with President Vladimir Putin at a meeting later on Friday.

Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the so-called “oligarch list” could hardly be called positive.

The U.S. Treasury Department last month named major Russian businessmen including the heads of the two biggest banks, metals magnates and the boss of the state gas monopoly on the list.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
