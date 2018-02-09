Kremlin says Putin ready to hear business concerns over U.S. 'oligarch list'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Russian businessmen were welcome to raise their concerns about a U.S. report on people close to the Kremlin with President Vladimir Putin at a meeting later on Friday.

Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the so-called “oligarch list” could hardly be called positive.

The U.S. Treasury Department last month named major Russian businessmen including the heads of the two biggest banks, metals magnates and the boss of the state gas monopoly on the list.