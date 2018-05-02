FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 2, 2018 / 4:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

London stock exchange postpones suspension of EN+ GDRs to June 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange said in a statement on Wednesday that it would no longer suspend trading in En+ GDRs later in the day, following a decision by the U.S. Treasury Department giving U.S. investors more time to divest from the sanctioned company.

FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

“Suspension of trading will now take place from 17:15 (end of trade reporting) on Friday 1 June 2018 (if there are no further timing changes). The Exchange will continue to monitor the situation and is in communication with the UK authorities,” the Exchange said in its statement.

The statement in full: here

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

