April 10, 2018 / 8:00 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Russian central bank governor: U.S. sanctions cause market drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday that new sanctions, imposed on Russia by the United States, naturally caused the market to drop and higher volatility, and it takes time for markets and economy to get used to them.

Russian central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina speaks during a session of the Gaidar Forum 2018 "Russia and the World: values and virtues" in Moscow, Russia January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

She told a conference in Moscow that the central bank had a wide range of tools to address the risks and no risks to Russia’s financial stability were seen for now.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Alison Williams

