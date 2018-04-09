FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 11:26 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Russian PM orders govt to draw up response to U.S. sanctions: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Monday ordered his government to draw up possible retaliatory steps after the United States on Friday imposed new sanctions on Moscow, the Interfax news agency reported.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev addresses a session of the Russian Investment Forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi, Russia February 15, 2018. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

Medvedev called the new U.S. sanctions unacceptable and illegitimate, saying Russia reserves the right to respond, Interfax reported.

Medevedev also ordered the government to draw up a plan to support entities included on the U.S. sanctions list, the news agency said.

The United States imposed major sanctions on Friday against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials, striking at allies of President Vladimir Putin in one of Washington’s most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for its alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and other “malign activity.”

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Toby Chopra

