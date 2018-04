MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska has withdrawn his nomination candidacy to join the board of Norilsk Nickel, the mining firm said in a statement on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska attends the session "The Future of "Made China"" during the Annual Meeting 2016 of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich/File Photo

Deripaska had been nominated to join the board, a regulatory disclosure showed on April 5.

Deripaska was among Russian individuals and entities named a new U.S. sanctions list announced by the United States on Friday.