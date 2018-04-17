FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 17, 2018 / 1:39 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Russia resumes OFZ auctions, to offer 20 billion rubles of bonds on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will offer a total of 20 billion rubles ($324.06 million) of OFZ Treasury bonds on Wednesday, resuming regular auctions after a pause last week, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry, which last week canceled a bond sale citing poor market conditions, will offer 10 billion rubles in bonds maturing on Dec. 15, 2021 RU25083=MM, and 10 billion rubles in bonds due on Nov. 16, 2022 RU29012=MM at two auctions.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Andrey Ostroukh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.