Russia resumes OFZ auctions, to offer 20 billion rubles of bonds on Wednesday

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will offer a total of 20 billion rubles ($324.06 million) of OFZ Treasury bonds on Wednesday, resuming regular auctions after a pause last week, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry, which last week canceled a bond sale citing poor market conditions, will offer 10 billion rubles in bonds maturing on Dec. 15, 2021 RU25083=MM, and 10 billion rubles in bonds due on Nov. 16, 2022 RU29012=MM at two auctions.