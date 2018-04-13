FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 13, 2018 / 12:56 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Russian lawmaker says Russia should halt space cooperation with U.S.: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian senator, Viktor Bondarev, said that for the sake of national security Russia should halt its space cooperation with the United States, RIA news agency reported on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, lawmakers proposed a ban on U.S. imports in response to a new set of U.S. sanctions imposed on Russia.

The lower house of parliament is expected to consider draft legislation on the matter next week.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.