April 13, 2018 / 8:15 AM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Russia's lawmakers propose bans on U.S. imports and investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers said on Friday they had drafted legislation in response to new U.S. sanctions that proposes banning imports of a raft of U.S. goods and services to Russia, and restricting economic ties.

The draft law is to be discussed in the lower house of the Russian parliament next week.

The draft proposed restricting imports of U.S.-made software and farm goods, U.S. medicines that can be sourced elsewhere, and tobacco and alcohol.

Russian lawmakers also said they proposed a ban on cooperation with the United States on atomic power, rocket engines and aircraft making. The draft also proposed barring U.S. firms from taking part in Russian privatization deals.

Reporting by Dasha Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Christian Lowe

