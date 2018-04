MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will cope with the latest round of U.S. sanctions, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attends a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia April 10, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

“There is no doubt that we will cope with this pressure. We’ve learned how to do it,” Medvedev told the Russian parliament.