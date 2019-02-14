Russia's PM: we understand that sanctions pressure will continue

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev speaks during the government session in Moscow, Russia December 12, 2018. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Handout via REUTERS

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russia understands that it will remain under the pressure of economic sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Thursday.

U.S. Republican and Democratic senators on Wednesday introduced a bill seeking to impose sanctions on its banking, energy and foreign debt to punish Russia for meddling in U.S. elections and for its aggression in Ukraine.