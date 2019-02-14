World News
February 14, 2019 / 9:43 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Russia's PM: we understand that sanctions pressure will continue

1 Min Read

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev speaks during the government session in Moscow, Russia December 12, 2018. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Handout via REUTERS

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russia understands that it will remain under the pressure of economic sanctions, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told a conference in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Thursday.

U.S. Republican and Democratic senators on Wednesday introduced a bill seeking to impose sanctions on its banking, energy and foreign debt to punish Russia for meddling in U.S. elections and for its aggression in Ukraine.

Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below