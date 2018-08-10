Pompeo discusses sanctions, Syria in call with Russian counterpart: spokeswoman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed recent U.S. sanctions against Moscow and challenges in Syria’s war in a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Friday, a State Department spokeswoman said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves to the media before his meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

“Secretary Pompeo reiterated that the United States seeks an improved relationship with Russia and agreed to future dialogue,” spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

It was their first phone call since Washington said on Wednesday it would impose fresh sanctions on Moscow for the poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter in Britain in March.