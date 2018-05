MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that sanctions imposed on Russian aluminium aimed to give a competitive edge to those that imposed them.

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes the oath during an inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 7, 2018. Sputnik/Ekaterina Shtukina/Pool via REUTERS

Russian aluminium giant Rusal and shareholder Oleg Deripaska were included on a U.S. sanctions blacklist last month.