Russia says U.S. is playing with fire by imposing new sanctions on it

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Friday called a new wave of U.S. sanctions misguided, saying Washington’s habit of using sanctions against Moscow risked undermining global stability and was part of a dangerous game.

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on the Chinese military on Thursday for buying fighter jets and missile systems from Russia, in breach of a sweeping U.S. sanctions law punishing Moscow for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election, something Russia denies.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov looks on at the start of two days of closed-door nuclear talks at the United Nations offices in Geneva October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrice Coffrini/Pool

The administration also blacklisted an additional 33 people and entities associated with the Russian military and intelligence.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in a statement it seemed to Moscow that imposing sanctions on Russia had become a national U.S. pastime, noting that the latest wave of restrictions was the 60th sanctions package since 2011.

“Each new round of sanctions proves our foe’s complete lack of success in pressuring Russia with previous such attempts,” said Ryabkov, who added that Washington would never succeed in dictating its conditions to Moscow.

“It would be not bad if they remembered about the concept of global stability which they are unthinkingly undermining by whipping up tensions in Russia-U.S. relations. Playing with fire is stupid and can become dangerous.”